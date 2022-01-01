Go
Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd

In 2001, Sticks began with a simple mission of bringing good
food to good people. A kebob shop at heart, our seasons are ruled by the
grill for year round summer flavor that brings the outdoors in. Our
flame-grilled meats, fresh veggies, and signature sides are handmade
each day from scratch—our promise to you.

1820 Abbey Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Platter - Chicken$10.50
"A platter with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Flatbread-4 Wedges$1.50
Pick Six Family Meal$49.95
Choose six sticks, two large sides, and two sauces. With rice, salad, and flatbread (feeds 4-6 people, take out only).
Kids Meal / Adult Snack$5.95
Choose rice or fries, and sauce. With a chicken stick and carrots.
Chicken$3.50
A 4 oz. Chicken Kebob with our House Marinade and Fresh Herbs.
French Fries$2.95
Platter - Beef$11.50
"A platter with a Beef Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, sauce, and side. Served with rice, garnish and grilled flatbread."
Salad - Chicken$9.95
"A Salad with a Chicken Stick, choose a stick or two more of any kind if you like, and dressing. Salad includes lettuces with shredded carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, grilled onions and pita croutons. Served with grilled flatbread."
Wrap - Chicken$8.95
"Chicken Wrap - choose a sauce.
With lettuce and tomato."
Hummus
Our signature house-made hummus.
See full menu

Location

1820 Abbey Road

Charlottesville VA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

