Sticks Kebob Shop- Abbey Rd
In 2001, Sticks began with a simple mission of bringing good
food to good people. A kebob shop at heart, our seasons are ruled by the
grill for year round summer flavor that brings the outdoors in. Our
flame-grilled meats, fresh veggies, and signature sides are handmade
each day from scratch—our promise to you.
1820 Abbey Road
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
