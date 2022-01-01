Go
Sticks Tavern

All American sports bar serving technique driven bar fare with an emphasis on rotisserie chicken.

SANDWICHES

203 S Water St

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Sticks Burger$13.00
Beef & American Cheese; smashed to perfection on a locally-baked bun. Served w/ fries.
Sticks' Sticks$8.00
Fried cheese sticks. Served with Calabrian marinara.
Coke$3.00
Classic$8.00
Thai Dog$10.00
Isaan sausage, green papaya slaw, kewpie mayo, red onion, toasted peanuts, crunchy potatoes
Poutine$8.00
Crispy fries topped with Mozzarella cheese and chicken gravy.
Feta Caesar$8.00
Romaine, garlic ciabatta croutons, feta caesar dressing.
To Be Frank Dog$10.00
house sauerkraut blend, goldenaise
Banh Mi Dog$10.00
Pork pate, goldenaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro
Spruce Ranch$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

203 S Water St

Henderson NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

