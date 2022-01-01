Go
Toast

Sticky Fingers

A favorite in downtown Greenville, Sticky Fingers is located on the corner of Main Street and Washington Street in the heart of the downtown Greenville business and entertainment district. Stop by and try our award winning ribs for lunch or dinner. Ask about our private banquet room and kids' menu. Sticky Fingers also offers menu items in bulk quantities so you can serve our "fall-off-the-bone delicious" ribs with all the fixins' at your place without the hassle!

1 South Main St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1 South Main St.

Greenville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jianna

No reviews yet

Artisan Pasta, Fresh Oysters, Beautiful Views, Italian Inspired Cocktails & Wines

Neat Bourbon Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gringo's Cantina

No reviews yet

Latin food and Craft Bar in an eclectic setting.

Juniper

No reviews yet

Serving Up Epic Views, Food and Drink. Located eight floors above Greenville’s Main Street, Juniper offers ample space and always-stellar cocktails and food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston