Sticky Rice

PHO • NOODLES

415 N. North Neil St • $

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad Thai$13.00
thin rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, ground peanuts, bean sprouts, green onions and garlic served with a slice of lime and carrots in a blend of sweet, salty, and sour fish soy sauce.
(FYI--Fish sauce is very common in Southeast Asian cuisine. Don't be afraid! It can be made without it but it wouldn't be as flavorful.)
Vegetable Egg Roll$4.00
mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots
Fried Rice w/ NO MEAT$11.00
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with garlic, eggs, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce
Khao Poon$13.00
shredded chicken with coconut milk, red curry paste, garlic, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, and cilantro
served with vermicelli rice noodles
(CHICKEN IS NON-SUBSTITUTABLE)
*This dish has a natural, mild spice. Cannot be adjusted any less*
Crab Rangoon$6.00
deep-fried wontons stuffed with imitation crab, cream cheese, carrots, green onions with a citrus sweet and sour sauce
Red Curry$12.00
thin bamboo shoots, sliced eggplant, green beans, and basil mixed in a coconut broth combined with spicy red curry paste
served with a side of steamed rice
Pork Egg Roll$4.00
mini deep-fried spring roll shells stuffed with pork, lettuce, bean noodles, onions, carrots
Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
steamed jasmine rice stir-fried with chicken, garlic, eggs, and green onions in a brown soy-based sauce
Spring Rolls$6.00
cucumbers, carrots, rice noodles, lettuce, pork, shrimp, wrapped in FRESH rice paper served with sweet hoisin sauce
(These are made to order--pork and shrimp may be substituted for tofu or no meat!)
Pad Se-ew$13.00
wide rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, yu choy leaves, carrots, and garlic in brown soy-based sauce
Takeout

Location

415 N. North Neil St

Champaign IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
