Sticky Soul and BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
625 Culver Road
Popular Items
Location
625 Culver Road
Rochester NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:31 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bachelor Forum
Rochester's Oldest LGBTQ Bar.
Mullers Cider House
A craft cider bar located in the heart of down town Rochester. Serving imported craft ciders and delicious local and seasonal food.
Jines Restaurant
Located in the cultural and historic Park Avenue area of Rochester, New York, Jines Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch or dinner, any time of the day!
Blu Wolf Bistro
Come in and enjoy!