Go
Toast

Sticky's Chicken

Come on in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

2313 Edwards st • $

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)

Popular Items

Karaage over Rice$9.75
Asian Tings Wings$9.95
OG Wings$9.95
sweet garlic BBQ
Sticky's Sticks$8.75
Extra Sticky's Sauce$0.10
SLAB Wings$9.95
OG Sliders & Fries$8.75
Sticky's Hot Chicken$9.95
Chicken Over Rice$9.75
Sautéed Chicken over Garlic Fried Rice
- sticky's sauce
- aioli
- green onions
*Best w/ an Egg*
Seasoned Fries$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

2313 Edwards st

HOUSTON TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse

No reviews yet

Pizza and Cocktails

Trill Burgers

No reviews yet

All orders will be ready at your designated pick up time.
If you come BEFORE your pick up time, your food will not be ready.... so don't ask.
If you come AFTER your pick up time, your food might be cold... we won't be able to re-make it, so don't be late!!
ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

Xin Chao

No reviews yet

Xin Chào!

Henderson Heights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston