Trill Burgers

All orders will be ready at your designated pick up time.
If you come BEFORE your pick up time, your food will not be ready.... so don't ask.
If you come AFTER your pick up time, your food might be cold... we won't be able to re-make it, so don't be late!!
ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

2313 Edwards street,

OG Trill Burger$9.95
2 crispy 44 Farms patties with American Cheese on Martin's Potato Buns with: Trill Sauce & Pickles
Vegan Trill Burger$9.95
2 smashed Beleaf Patties, vegan cheese, grilled onions, on vagan buns
Seasoned Fries$3.95
seasoned crinkled fries
Brownie$4.00
Fountain Drink$2.75
Grilled Onion Burger$9.95
2 crispy 44 Farms patties with American Cheese and Grilled Onions on Martin's Potato Buns
Medium
Large
2313 Edwards street,

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
