Go
Sticky's Finger Joint image

Sticky's Finger Joint

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

1831 Reviews

$$

31 W 8th St

New York, NY 10011

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

31 W 8th St, New York NY 10011

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Mocha Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Little Owl the Townhouse

No reviews yet

Welcome to Little Owl the Townhouse!

Claudette

No reviews yet

Mediterranean-accented French dishes served in a bright corner space with an elegant cottage feel.

Thierry Atlan

No reviews yet

We offer high end chocolate and french macarons and delicious ice cream.

Sticky's Finger Joint

orange star4.5 • 1831 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston