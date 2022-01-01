Go
Stiles Switch

Austin's Original Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

6610 N LAMAR BLVD • $$

Avg 4.2 (2733 reviews)

Popular Items

Side - Pint$6.75
Side - Pint
1 Meat Plate$16.95
1 meat plate: pick (1) smoked meat & 2 sides. (plates come with bread, pickles, onions, & sauce)
Switch Original Sausage$4.50
The Switch Original Link is our house made mild link which is a 50/50 beef and pork house blend.
Side - Individual Serving$3.95
Individual Side Serving
2 Meat Plate$21.95
2 Meat Plate: Choose 2 Smoked Meats & 2 Sides. Plates come complete with bread, pickles, onions, and sauce.
St. Louis Pork Ribs$27.00
St. Louis Pork Ribs by the lb. (Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (example 1 = 1lb.)
Side - Quart$11.75
Side - Quart
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage$4.50
Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage by the link.
Brisket$31.00
Please note: Quantity entered is by the lb. (example: Quantity 1 = 1 lb)
Banana Pudding$4.00
Homemade Banana Pudding
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6610 N LAMAR BLVD

AUSTIN TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
