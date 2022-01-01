Go
Still Partners

GRILL

225 Sea Cliff Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (253 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$4.95
Kale Salad$12.95
kale, roasted butternut squash, fennel, toasted sunflower seeds, maple vinaigrette, fresh parmesan
Wings$14.95
Kids Burger & Fries$8.95
Fried Chicken$14.95
honey dipped fried chicken, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, ranch
Chopped Caesar$10.95
romaine, shaved parmigian, croutons, caesar dressing
Quesadillas
Weggie Burger$13.95
sweet potato & spinach burger,
toasted English muffin, fries or
field greens
Shrimp Dumplings$10.95
shrimp dumplings, sweet chili lime sauce
Burger$13.95
chargrilled sirloin (or sub grilled
chicken), toasted English muffin,
fries or field greens
Location

225 Sea Cliff Ave

Sea Cliff NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
