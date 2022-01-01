Go
Still North Books & Bar

Serving books, coffee and more!

3 Allen St. • $$

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

Greens & Grains Bowl$10.00
Quinoa, arugula, and roasted veggies (brussels sprouts, red onion, butternut squash, and cauliflower) topped with toasted pepitas and a lemon tahini dressing. Served with housemade GF multiseed crackers.
Spicy Beet & Goat Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
Breakfast sandwich with egg, goat cheese, arugula, house-made beet hot sauce, and topped with a balsamic reduction.
Americano$3.00
12 oz. or 16 oz.
Chai Latte$4.50
12 oz. or 16 oz.
Warm Bacon and Goat Cheese Salad$10.00
Fresh arugula topped with bacon, goat cheese, dried cranberries, walnuts, and house-made lemon poppy seed dressing. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
Latte$4.00
12 oz. or 16 oz.
Arugula Salad$7.00
Arugula with shredded parmesan, sliced radish, lemon olive oil dressing, and sprinkled with bread crumbs. Served with homemade GF multiseed crackers.
Hummus + Veggies (Toast or Sandwich)$7.00
House-made hummus, roasted red peppers, arugula, cucumbers, salt and pepper on King Arthur Vermont country bread.
Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich w/ Maple Syrup$6.00
Bacon, Cabot Cheddar, egg, and maple syrup toasted on a Portuguese muffin.
Tomato + Pesto (Toast or Sandwich)$7.00
Pesto, melty mozzarella, tomato, and balsamic glaze on King Arthur Vermont country bread.
LGBTQ-Friendly
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

3 Allen St.

Hanover NH

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
