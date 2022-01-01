Stillwater restaurants you'll love
Stillwater's top cuisines
Must-try Stillwater restaurants
More about Norman Quack's Chophouse
Norman Quack's Chophouse
1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater
|Popular items
|Onion Rings App
|$10.99
The most jumbo yellow onions available for pure Quackitizer pleasure!
|Full Rack Ribs
|$26.99
*Please place order over the phone for Special Pricing on Tuesdays. Online orders are full price.* Ooh, are these babies good! Norm's Not-So-Famous, No-Contest Baby Back Pork ribs. The tenderest, juiciest, fall-off-the-boniest ribs ever made! Overnight-smoked and finished on the grill dripping in our sweet tangy BBQ sauce.
|Chicken Tender App
|$13.99
Possibly the world's purest Quackitizer! Fresh chicken tenders hand dipped & fried golden brown. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries.
Sides:
Sauce of choice
*Note: Choosing Buffalo Sauce will mean a side of buffalo sauce for dipping. Adding Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater
|Popular items
|Acapulco Bowl
|$12.99
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
|Mucho Queso
|$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Taquitos Appz
|$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Muddy Cow - Oak Park Heights
Muddy Cow - Oak Park Heights
5991 Norwich Ave N, Oak Park Heights
More about The Wild Hare
The Wild Hare
218 N Main St, Stillwater