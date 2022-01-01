Stillwater restaurants you'll love

Stillwater's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Must-try Stillwater restaurants

Norman Quack's Chophouse image

 

Norman Quack's Chophouse

1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings App$10.99
The most jumbo yellow onions available for pure Quackitizer pleasure!
Full Rack Ribs$26.99
*Please place order over the phone for Special Pricing on Tuesdays. Online orders are full price.* Ooh, are these babies good! Norm's Not-So-Famous, No-Contest Baby Back Pork ribs. The tenderest, juiciest, fall-off-the-boniest ribs ever made! Overnight-smoked and finished on the grill dripping in our sweet tangy BBQ sauce.
Chicken Tender App$13.99
Possibly the world's purest Quackitizer! Fresh chicken tenders hand dipped & fried golden brown. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries.
Sides:
Sauce of choice
*Note: Choosing Buffalo Sauce will mean a side of buffalo sauce for dipping. Adding Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.
More about Norman Quack's Chophouse
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Acapulco Bowl$12.99
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
Mucho Queso$9.99
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Taquitos Appz$11.99
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Muddy Cow - Oak Park Heights

5991 Norwich Ave N, Oak Park Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Muddy Cow - Oak Park Heights
Restaurant banner

 

The Wild Hare

218 N Main St, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Wild Hare
