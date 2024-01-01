Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Stillwater

Go
Stillwater restaurants
Toast

Stillwater restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Joseph's Restaurant

14608 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BREAKFAST BURRITO$13.00
More about Joseph's Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grande Burrito$14.49
Creamed Burritos$15.49
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
Wet Burrito Lunch$11.49
A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Stillwater

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Stillwater to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1208 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2594 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston