Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Stillwater

Go
Stillwater restaurants
Toast

Stillwater restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Joseph's Restaurant

14608 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.99
More about Joseph's Restaurant
Norman Quack's Chophouse image

 

Norman Quack's Chophouse - Stillwater

1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
It's huge, monstrous, gargantuan! Fresh, tender chicken hand-dipped, fried golden and then basted in Louisiana hot sauce and smothered with sliced bacon and melted cheddar cheese. On our toasted Onion Bun with lettuce, tomato, & pickle.
More about Norman Quack's Chophouse - Stillwater

Browse other tasty dishes in Stillwater

Mac And Cheese

Fajitas

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Pies

Map

More near Stillwater to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Osseo

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1891 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (566 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston