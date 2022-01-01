Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Stillwater

Stillwater restaurants
Stillwater restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Norman Quack's Chophouse image

 

Norman Quack's Chophouse

1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender App$14.99
Possibly the world's purest Quackitizer! Fresh chicken tenders hand dipped & fried golden brown. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries.
Sides:
Sauce of choice
*Note: Choosing Buffalo Sauce will mean a side of buffalo sauce for dipping. Adding Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.
More about Norman Quack's Chophouse
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$4.99
Three breaded chicken tenders with choice of one side.
Chicken Strip Dinner$13.49
Boneless chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

