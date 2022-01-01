Chicken tenders in Stillwater
Stillwater restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Norman Quack's Chophouse
1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater
|Chicken Tender App
|$14.99
Possibly the world's purest Quackitizer! Fresh chicken tenders hand dipped & fried golden brown. Served on a bed of seasoned shoestring fries.
Sides:
Sauce of choice
*Note: Choosing Buffalo Sauce will mean a side of buffalo sauce for dipping. Adding Buffalo Style will have the tenders TOSSED IN buffalo sauce.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater
|Chicken Tenders
|$4.99
Three breaded chicken tenders with choice of one side.
|Chicken Strip Dinner
|$13.49
Boneless chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.