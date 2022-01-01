Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Stillwater

Stillwater restaurants
Stillwater restaurants that serve fajitas

Norman Quack's Chophouse image

 

Norman Quack's Chophouse

1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Chicken Spud$12.99
Stuffed Idaho baked potato featuring southwest chicken, red & green peppers, onions, tomatoes and beans topped with lots of queso cheese and chives. Like a giant potato burrito!
Prime Fajita Melt$15.99
A very Tex Mex Quack attack. Thin sliced beef, fajita peppers and onions, black beans and cheddar on a toasted sourdough hoagie bun. Served au jus.
More about Norman Quack's Chophouse
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

