Fajitas in Stillwater
Stillwater restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Norman Quack's Chophouse
Norman Quack's Chophouse
1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater
|Fajita Chicken Spud
|$12.99
Stuffed Idaho baked potato featuring southwest chicken, red & green peppers, onions, tomatoes and beans topped with lots of queso cheese and chives. Like a giant potato burrito!
|Prime Fajita Melt
|$15.99
A very Tex Mex Quack attack. Thin sliced beef, fajita peppers and onions, black beans and cheddar on a toasted sourdough hoagie bun. Served au jus.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.99
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Fajita Burrito
|$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$13.99
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.