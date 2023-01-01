Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Stillwater

Stillwater restaurants
Toast

Stillwater restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Joseph's Restaurant

14608 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.99
More about Joseph's Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Wrap$14.49
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Yucatan Grilled Chicken$15.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Chipotle Grilled Chicken$14.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

