Grilled chicken in Stillwater

Joseph's Restaurant
14608 60th St N, Stillwater
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.99
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$14.49
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
|Yucatan Grilled Chicken
|$15.49
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
|Chipotle Grilled Chicken
|$14.99
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.