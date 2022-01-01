Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Stillwater
/
Stillwater
/
Pies
Stillwater restaurants that serve pies
Joseph's Restaurant
14608 60th St N, Stillwater
No reviews yet
WHOLE PIE
$0.00
More about Joseph's Restaurant
Norman Quack's Chophouse - Stillwater
1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$8.99
More about Norman Quack's Chophouse - Stillwater
Browse other tasty dishes in Stillwater
Chicken Tenders
Nachos
Quesadillas
Mac And Cheese
Fajitas
Fajita Salad
More near Stillwater to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Saint Paul
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
Osseo
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Andover
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
Prescott
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(366 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Winona
Avg 5
(11 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1841 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(370 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(549 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston