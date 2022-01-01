Quesadillas in Stillwater
Stillwater restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Norman Quack's Chophouse
Norman Quack's Chophouse
1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater
|Quesadilla
|$11.99
Giant toasted flour tortilla stuffed with onions, shrooms, black beans, tomatoes and oozing with cheese. Garnish of chipotle mayo and chives.
Sides:
Sour Cream
Pico de gallo
Salsa
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater
|Quesadilla Rellenas
|$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, shredded cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Vegetariana
|$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.