Quesadillas in Stillwater

Stillwater restaurants
Stillwater restaurants that serve quesadillas

Norman Quack's Chophouse

1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.99
Giant toasted flour tortilla stuffed with onions, shrooms, black beans, tomatoes and oozing with cheese. Garnish of chipotle mayo and chives.
Sides:
Sour Cream
Pico de gallo
Salsa
More about Norman Quack's Chophouse
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla Rellenas$13.49
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena$9.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, shredded cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Vegetariana$12.49
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

