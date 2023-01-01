Tacos in Stillwater
Stillwater restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater
|2 Frontera Taco
|$0.00
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde.
Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
|Taco Salad
|$13.99
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
|3 Frontera Taco
|$0.00
