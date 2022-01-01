Go
Stiltsville Fish Bar

Located in the heart of the Sunset Harbor neighborhood, Stiltsville Fish Bar offers great seafood & Key West inspired drinks.

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

1787 Purdy Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1346 reviews)

Popular Items

Blackened Fish Tacos$18.00
crunchy blue masa tortillas, local mimmo farmers cheese, fresh salsa & lime
Crunchy Creamy Coleslaw$7.00
pickled roots, savoy cabbage, carrot & creamy dressing
Buffalo Fish Wings$13.00
basket of fish wings, chili lime hot sauce & celery hearts
Conch Fritters$13.00
house made conch fritters, horseradish remoulade
Chilled Watermelon$7.00
home-made pickles, celery leaves & mojo vinaigrette
Shrimp 'N' Grits$28.00
stone ground grits, creole sausage, melted tomatoes, sweet peas & beer demi glace
Fish Sandwich$18.00
today's local catch, horseradish remoulade, cabbage slaw & house pickles
Caviar Deviled Eggs$12.00
caviar topped deviled eggs, capers & lemon zest
Stiltsville Fried Chicken$36.00
citrus & bayleaf crusted, Stiltsville hot sauce and chilled watermelon salad
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1787 Purdy Ave

Miami Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
