Stingers Coffee

A Better Choice... A Texas Choice...

7042 S. Staples Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (168 reviews)

Popular Items

Flavored Latte
Cafe Mocha made Hot, Iced or Frozen. Available with or without whipped cream.
Tea
Hot or Iced tea Available.
Iced tea made sweet or unsweet.
Hot tea options include: Green Tea, Lemongrass Green, Chamomile, Earl Grey, English Breakfast & Vanilla Rooibos.
Scone
White Mocha
White Chocolate with espresso and milk, available Hot, Iced, or Frozen
Cafe Mocha
Cafe Mocha made Hot, Iced or Frozen. Available with or without whipped cream.
Sausage & Cheese Kolache$2.95
Bagel & Cream Cheese$2.25
Americano
Made with fresh Hot Shots of Espresso and Hot water for a fresh cup of coffee!
Also available as an Iced Americano (Hot Shots) or and Iced Cold Brew.
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Black Tea made with whole milk and topped with cinnamon powder. Available Hot, Iced or Frozen.
Stingers Mocha
White Chocolate with Caramel Swirls
Topped with Whipped Cream & Caramel Swirls.
1 - 1 1/2 - 2 MB
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

7042 S. Staples Street

Corpus Christi TX

Sunday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 9:00 pm
