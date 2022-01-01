Stir Cooking School

Stir is a recreational Cooking School open to the public. We are located at 3215 Zuni Street in the beautiful historic Weir Building in the Highlands area of Denver. We offer all sorts of cooking classes for any and everyone, novices to professionals, to tweak their cooking techniques. Classes will run 2 to 3 hours for a fun filled hands-on experience. You will have the opportunity to work side by side with professional chefs while fully participating in everything being taught. If you want to learn how to cook, have fun or tweak your skills, then Stir is the cooking school for you!

In addition to Cooking Classes, Stir has a small bar area offering signature cocktails and delicious appetizers. If you can’t decide on a class or you just want to have a nice glass of wine, stop into Stir and we will be sure to share with you what we’re all about. Keep your eyes peeled for a wine and mixology classes too!



