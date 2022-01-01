Stir the Pot
Where friends become family!! Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
142 North Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
142 North Rd
East Windsor CT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Yarde Tavern Enfield
Come in and enjoy!
Leidertafel Singing Society
Come on in and enjoy!
D'Angelo
DA - DEDHAM TEST
Hot Table
IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.