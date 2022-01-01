Go
Stir the Pot

Where friends become family!! Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

142 North Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (387 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Homefries with Onion Only$2.62
2 Eggs$4.71
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$5.51
Double Time French Toast$10.17
2 French Toast, 2 slices of bacon, 2 sausage links, 2 eggs & home fries
Bacon & Cheese Omelet$8.91
3 Eggs$5.51
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$5.51
Cranberry Juice$2.36
American Omelet$7.34
Side of Bacon$2.93
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

142 North Rd

East Windsor CT

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
