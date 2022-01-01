Go
Stirling's Coffee House

Stirling's is the quintessential college coffeehouse with great indoor and outdoor "hang out" space and a great menu of baked goods, sandwiches, salads, and of course, awesome lattes, cappuccino, espresso, and other specialty coffee beverages.

SANDWICHES

241 Georgia Avenue • $

Avg 4.4 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

Dimmick Day$9.65
Thick sliced bacon, turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, bibb lettuce, mayo and drizzled with basil oil on your choice of bread.
Chicken Salad$9.40
House-made curry chicken salad served on baby greens with diced tomato and a toasted baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Bagel and Cream Cheese$2.65
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.60
House-made curry chicken salad served with lettuce on your choice of bread.
Latte$4.20
Served in a 16 oz cup, our latte has two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Domain Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Made with a local farm egg and your choice of local sausage or thick sliced bacon with cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
Breakfast Club$6.50
Toasted everything bagel with cream cheese, thick sliced bacon and local tomato.
Outreach Turkey$6.80
Turkey and cheddar cheese with lettuce, cucumber, tomato and honey mustard on your choice of bread.
Fiery Gizzard Chicken Sandwich$7.55
Roasted marinated chicken with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber, bibb lettuce, mayo and drizzled with basil oil on your choice of bread.
Crunchy Salad$7.55
Fresh baby greens, cucumbers, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, toasted almonds, crunchy noodles and a toasted baguette and a side of our house-made balsamic vinaigrette.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Takeout

Location

241 Georgia Avenue

Sewanee TN

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
