Stitch House Brewery
180 seat brewery located in Wilmington's Central Business District at 829 North Market Street. Offering full line of beers brewed on location with a great selection of cheese and meat plates, soups, salads, sandwiches and share size skillet dishes.
829 North Market Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
829 North Market Street
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Farmer & the Cow
We offer a housemade, custom blend of brisket, chuck, and filet, topped with fresh, creative ingredients.
Pachamama Peruvian Rotisserie
Come in and enjoy!
Bardea Food & Drink
Bardea Food & Drink, 2019 James Beard Semifinalist Best New Restaurant. Bardea, pronounced: bar-DAY-ah, is the Italian term for "the goddess of food and drink". The stunning, 5,000 square foot, 120-seat restaurant, which features a rectangular bar with 20 stools and outdoor seating, utilizes ingredients from local Delaware Valley farms and purveyors, and features a number of composed dishes with both Italian and American origins.
Wilma's
Boisterous games, New Orleans inspired food and drinks, and dangerously good times