Stitch House Brewery

180 seat brewery located in Wilmington's Central Business District at 829 North Market Street. Offering full line of beers brewed on location with a great selection of cheese and meat plates, soups, salads, sandwiches and share size skillet dishes.

829 North Market Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (336 reviews)

Popular Items

Breaded Chicken Cutlet$17.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar WRAP$16.00
House Salad$10.00
Philly Cheesesteak$17.00
Plain Style$15.00
Chicken Parm Sandwich$17.00
Chocolate Mousse$8.00
Locale Style$18.00
NY Cheesecake$8.00
Turkey Club$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

829 North Market Street

Wilmington DE

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

