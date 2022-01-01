Go
Stix and Straws

A New Take On Food & Drink.
All meats served are Halal

310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108

Popular Items

B.C.R. Burger$7.99
Burger made with lettuce, tomato, beef bacon, cheddar cheese, mayo and ranch
À la carte$3.75
One Stix Plate$11.00
Choose any 1 Stix served with either Option 1 (Rice, Salad and 1 Side) or Option 2 (Any 2 Sides of your choice)
Classic Burger$7.49
Burger made with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, ketchup and mustard.
Two Stix Plate$13.00
Choose any 2 Stix served with either Option 1 (Rice, Salad and 1 Side) or Option 2 (Any 2 Sides of your choice)
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$8.50
Served with white or brown rice, vegetables ( broccoli, cabbage & carrots ), teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Four Stix Plate$17.00
Choose any 4 Stix served with either Option 1 (Rice, Salad and 1 Side) or Option 2 (Any 2 Sides of your choice)
Beef Teriyaki Bowl$8.99
Served with white or brown rice, vegetables ( broccoli, cabbage & carrots ), teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Stix Noodle Soup$10.00
A perfect meal anytime of the day! Made to order. Served with your choice of Stix
Three Stix Plate$15.00
Choose any 3 Stix served with either Option 1 (Rice, Salad and 1 Side) or Option 2 (Any 2 Sides of your choice)
Location

310 East Grand Ave. Suite 108

El Segundo CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Surfridge Brewing Company

Rooftop Cinema Club

The Slice & Pint

The Slice & Pint is a locally focused and environmentally responsible pizza and beer shop, thought up by the crew at El Segundo Brewing Co. We partner with vendors who share the same values. We support local, independent farmers for our produce whenever possible. If we can make it in house, we’re going to…simple as that.

El Segundo Brewing Company

