Go
Toast

St. Joe Community Taproom

Craft Beer | Wine | Cider | Draft Cocktails

301 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Basic Lifetime Membership$99.00
A lifetime membership to the Community Club (our version of a Mug Club!) for a one-time cost. All Community Club members are served in a glass mug handmade by local artists at Water Street Glassworks and will enjoy daily discounts. Welcome packets with your membership card will be available to pick up at the time you chose when you began your order.
Women's Drop Shoulder Tee - Forest
Light, soft, and loose fitted women's tee with white Community Taproom chest logo. Designed and printed in Michigan.
Logo Pint$7.00
16oz Willibecher logo pint glass.
Limited First Pours Membership$159.00
An extremely limited amount of Community Club Members will enjoy all the perks of a basic Lifetime Membership as well as an invitation to join us as our very first customers at St. Joe Community Taproom before we are open to the public! Your first pour in a handblown glass mug from Water Street Glassworks is included in the price of membership. *Date of first pours TBA. Invitation will be sent by email. Packet with membership card is available immediately at your chosen pickup time. *
Logo Tulip$7.00
12oz Libbey Estate tulip glass.
Pocket Tee - Sage$30.00
Comfort Colors garment-dyed pocket tee with chest logo. Printed in Benton Harbor, MI.
Pocket Tee - Terracotta$30.00
Comfort Colors garment-dyed pocket tee with chest logo. Printed in Benton Harbor, MI.
Glass Growler$6.00
64oz glass growler with logo.
Pocket Tee - Ivory$30.00
Comfort Colors garment-dyed pocket tee with chest logo. Printed in Benton Harbor, MI.
Women's Drop Shoulder Tee - Terracotta
Light, soft, and loose fitted women's tee with white Community Taproom chest logo. Designed and printed in Michigan.
See full menu

Location

301 Main Street

St. Joseph MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Silver Harbor Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Silver Harbor Brewing Company features a locally inspired new American style lunch and dinner menu plus 14+ handcrafted beers and ciders on tap plus local wine and spirits.

Kingfisher Cocktails and Tacos

No reviews yet

Hand-Crafted Tacos - Cocktails, Spirits, & Beer

RyeBelles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Silver Beach Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston