An extremely limited amount of Community Club Members will enjoy all the perks of a basic Lifetime Membership as well as an invitation to join us as our very first customers at St. Joe Community Taproom before we are open to the public! Your first pour in a handblown glass mug from Water Street Glassworks is included in the price of membership. *Date of first pours TBA. Invitation will be sent by email. Packet with membership card is available immediately at your chosen pickup time. *

