Go
Toast

BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

Downtown Saint Louis Restaurant that specializes in our favorite foods Breakfast, Lunch and Tacos. We are Saint Louis favorite Downtown Brunch location with a menu that features the flavors of the Southwest and South Creole flair. Join us for Bottomless Mimosas 7 days a week.

626 N 6th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken 'n Waffle$13.00
Belgian style waffle, crispy buttermilk fried chicken tenders drizzled with our honey chile saucse, side of butter and syrup
Hipster Taco$4.50
black beans, sweet potatoes, cotija cheese, avocado, drizzled with lime aioli on a 6" corn tortilla
Grande Lunch Burrito$13.00
Huge burrito with rice, beans, cheese, grilled onions and red peppers, pico de gallo, topped with house-made queso and red chile sauce
BLT Taco$4.50
Cajun-smoked crispy pork, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, drizzled with chipotle aioli on a 6" corn tortilla
Southwest Roasted Chicken Taco$5.00
Oven-roasted chicken, grilled onions and red peppers, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, pepper jack, drizzled with chipotle aioli on a 6" corn tortilla
Chorizo 'n Egg Taco (1)$4.00
eggs, spicy chorizo sausage, potatoes, pepper jack on a 6" flour tortilla
Flank Steak Taco$5.50
seasoned flank steak, grilled onions and red peppers, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar on a 6" corn tortilla
Gringo Taco$4.00
seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, drizzled with sour cream on a 6" flour tortilla
Smash Burger$14.00
Two 100% ground angus beef patties (5oz each), bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, drizzled with our house-made smash sauce on a split-top bun
Fried Shrimp Taco$6.50
lightly battered shrimp, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, drizzled with chipotle aioli on a 6" corn tortilla
See full menu

Location

626 N 6th St

Saint Louis MO

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ukraft

No reviews yet

For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar opened in February 2010 as an unpretentious, elegant tap house and wine bar located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. We house over 55 beers on tap and 100+ in bottles, in addition to over 100+ wines. Our mission: to provide a classy yet comfortable atmosphere where you can kick back or impress.
Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, Bridge Tap House is focused on providing a singular experience. You can relax and dine with us, knowing our staff is passionate about unparalleled friendly service, sustainable practices, and supporting local farms and breweries. We welcome you to indulge in whatever sounds appealing, or ask your server for pairing suggestions.

Pi Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust pizza + Craft beer, cocktails & wines.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Daiya vegan cheese & Match Vegan Meat available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston