St. Louis Pizza & Wings
At St. Louis Pizza & Wings we deliver pizza and more to your door! Our specialty cooks prepare delicious food super fast, perfect to satisfy even the most intense hunger craving.
St. Louis Pizza & Wings is a locally owned and operated restaurant perfect for casual family dinners and sports team celebrations. Our wide menu is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters, so bring the whole gang by for dinner! In addition to our famous pizza and wings, we also serve pastas, salads, burgers, sandwiches and of course irresistible homemade desserts.
The staff at St. Louis Pizza & Wings goes above and beyond to provide the highest quality of customer service. Ordering deliver? Our friendly delivery staff promises quick and courteous service every time. If you choose to dine in with us, our attentive servers are eager to make your experience a memorable one. As your local neighborhood restaurant, we work hard to create a casual and comfortable place that makes you always feel welcome!
4925 Hampton
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
