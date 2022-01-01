Go
Stoble Coffee

Stoble is a cafe and coworking space located in Downtown Chico.

418 Broadway Street

Avg 4.7 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

Stoble Toast$8.00
roasted tomato, Tenderly Rooted Farm egg, hollandaise, greens
Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Camina Blonde Bread
Pedrozo Farms Northern Gold
farm fresh eggs
Umami Sauce (contains Soy & Egg)
Bacon Jam (Niman Ranch Bacon):
Drip Coffee$2.50
Ricotta Toast & Jam$5.00
Camina Blonde Toast
Ricotta
Avocado Toast$6.50
Avocado
Spices: Sumac, Coriander, Cumin
Lemon Zest
Maldon Sea Salt
Olive Oil
Latte$4.50
Chicken Club$13.00
Mary's Chicken Breast, Niman Ranch Bacon, Avocado, Umami sauce, Greens, pickled veggies (daikon, onions, carrots, celery)
Iced Tea
Chai Latte$4.50
Mocha$5.00
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

418 Broadway Street

Chico CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
