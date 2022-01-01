Go
Stoby's Russellville

405 West Parkway

Popular Items

The Stoby$8.75
Our signature sandwich. Your choice of three meats and two cheese topped with Stoby's own special dressing, juicy tomato and crisp lettuce, piled high on your choice of bread.
Lg Sweetened Iced Tea$2.75
Original Burger$8.81
Handcrafted hamburger patty. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles. Served with side of fries.
Bowl Baked Potato Soup$6.00
Potato soup with bacon, cheese, and chives. Served with your choice of cornbread or crackers.
Sm Cheese Dip$6.00
Our Famous Stoby's Original Cheese Dip.
Lg Cheese Dip$8.15
Our Famous Stoby's Original Cheese Dip.
Side Bacon$3.25
Lg Soft Drink$2.75
Seasoned Beef Taco Salad$10.00
Shredded lettuce, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, red beans, shredded cheddar, olives, and Stoby's Original Taco Salad Dressing - Green Goddess. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.
Classic Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled garlic herb tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, bacon, green onions and three cheese blend. Served with pico and sour cream.
Location

405 West Parkway

Russellville AR

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
