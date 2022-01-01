Stock & Barrel
Kitchen Americana
316 W. Davis St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
316 W. Davis St.
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Oddfellows
Join us for Happy Hour
Monday-Friday 3pm-7pm!
Half price appetizers during Happy Hour!
Join us Thursday nights for 1/2 price bottles of wine!
Chimichurri
Come in and enjoy!
Trompo
Come in and enjoy!
Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade
Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Avocado Toast, Smoothies and cold brewed coffee. Come in and enjoy!