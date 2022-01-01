Go
Toast

Stock & Barrel

Kitchen Americana

316 W. Davis St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (649 reviews)

Popular Items

TUNA TARTARE
GARLIC NOODLES$11.00
Soy, scallion, butter
LUMP CRAB FRIED SPAGHETTI$31.00
Spicy tomato, chili hollandaise
NY STRIP$95.00
PAVLOVA
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$11.00
Chili garlic sauce, cilantro, scallions
GRILLED ROMAINE$13.00
GRILLED ROAINE HEART, WHITE CHEDDAR, ALMONDS, BLACK CURRANTS, TOMATOES, CREAMY CAESAR
WAGYU BURGER$19.00
Aged cheddar, smoked bacon, caramelized onion, remoulade
SUNCHOKE VELOUTE
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN$26.00
Crispy sticky rice, pickled onion, thai basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

316 W. Davis St.

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oddfellows

No reviews yet

Join us for Happy Hour
Monday-Friday 3pm-7pm!
Half price appetizers during Happy Hour!
Join us Thursday nights for 1/2 price bottles of wine!

Chimichurri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Trompo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade

No reviews yet

Gourmet Hand-Crafted Lemonade, Served in Collectable Custom Mason Jars. Offering Healthy Options such as Acai & Pitaya Bowls, Avocado Toast, Smoothies and cold brewed coffee. Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston