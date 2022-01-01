Go
Stock & Barrel

A stylish whiskey restaurant featuring thoughtfully sourced burgers & an extensive selection of bourbons.

901 Gleaves Street

Popular Items

Farmhouse$15.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Over Easy Egg + Benton’s Bacon + Tomato + Onion + Garlic Aioli
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Deadhead$13.00
Black Bean &amp; Quinoa Burger + Cheddar + Garlic Aioli + Pressed Avocado + Tomato + Onion
Merican$13.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Pickles + Onion + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
Bernie$15.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Blue Cheese Crumbles + Benton’s Bacon + Blueberry Preserve + Beer Battered Jalapeños
Classic Bacon$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + Benton’s Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Pickles + Tomato + Greens + Mayo
Hurt Locker$14.50
Mitchell Family Beef + Pimento Cheese + Benton’s Bacon + Fried Green Tomato + Bourbon Onions
Steakhouse$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Cheddar + A1 Sauce + Crispy Onions + Sautéed Mushrooms
Billy$14.00
Mitchell Family Beef + Goat Cheese + Benton’s Bacon + Bourbon Onions + Tomato Jam
Charred Wings$13.00
Location

901 Gleaves Street

Nashville TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Craft Brewed

Dopest purveyor of craft beer, boutique wines, and spirits. Taproom and bottle shop under one roof.

Zio Matto Gelato - Nashville

Authentic Italian gelato handmade in small batches.

Pizza Perfect

Come in and enjoy! Since 1983, Pizza Perfect has been making handmade pies and baking them to-order in gas-fired ovens. With a focus on fresh cooking and ingredients, we pride ourselves in making fresh dough every day with no preservatives. All menu items are prepared by hand, from scratch, in our own kitchen.
Pizza Perfect offers a tasty and wholesome selection of pizza, pasta, salads, and sub sandwiches served on daily baked bread. In addition, we have gluten free, vegan and vegetarian options.

International Market

Come in and enjoy!

