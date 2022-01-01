Stockbridge Amphitheater
Thank you for supporting your local amphitheater!!
4638 North Henry Boulevard
Location
4638 North Henry Boulevard
Stockbridge GA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bench Warmers 2
Come on in and enjoy!
The Brownstone Bar and Grill
Welcome to The Brownstone Bar and Grill, the Southside's sexiest spot where the real bosses of Atlanta play.
Serafino Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
BurgerIM Stockbridge
Chef-inspired gourmet burger restaurant serving customized hamburger flavors, toppings, sauces, fries, and more.