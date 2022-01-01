Stockbridge restaurants you'll love

Stockbridge restaurants
Toast
  • Stockbridge

Stockbridge's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Stockbridge restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1580 Hudson Bridge Rd, Stockbridge

Avg 4.1 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egg Rolls$8.00
A classic. Fried crispy and served with sweet chili dip and a dash of eel sauce.
Jailhouse Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Shrimp tempura and cream cheeseinside, fully fried, then topped with Cajun-seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes. The King would approve.
Spicy Crawfish Roll$7.80
Cajun-seasoned crawfish inside, topped with spicy mayo.
Bench Warmers 2 image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bench Warmers 2

1375 Rock Quarry Rd, Stockbridge

Avg 3.9 (1056 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$10.99
6 Wings$9.99
Fried Pickles$6.99
Serafino Italian Restaurant image

 

Serafino Italian Restaurant

909 Eagles Landing Pkwy; Suite 120, Stockbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Creamed Cauliflower$9.95
Meat Sauce 12oz$5.00
Stuffed Flounder Fillet$54.95
Restaurant banner

 

Stockbridge Ampitheatre

4638 North Henry Boulevard, Stockbridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Stockbridge

Salmon

