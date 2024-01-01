Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Stockbridge

Stockbridge restaurants
Stockbridge restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 3607 S.E. Hwy. 138 - Stockbridge

3607 S.E. Hwy. 138, Stockbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Quesadilla$11.99
Tacos de Brisket$15.99
Slow-cooked brisket, with sauteed red onions and fresh cilantro. Served with rice and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.
More about Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 3607 S.E. Hwy. 138 - Stockbridge
Item pic

 

BBQ Masters - Stockbridge

72 Highway 138 West, Stockbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF BRISKET DINNER (1/2 LB)$19.99
The Chefs Award Winning Beef Brisket Comes with Two Southern Sides & Garlicky Toast.
1/2 SLAB RIBS & 1/2 LB BRISKET$29.99
Brisket Sausage Dog Combo$15.99
Beef Brisket Sausage Dogt Combo comes with one side and a Master Size Drink. Suppose you wish to have any side other than fries, Baked Beans, Slaw, or Potato Salad. Grab the dinner Pork Plate. You get more meat and any side you like.
More about BBQ Masters - Stockbridge

