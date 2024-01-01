Brisket in Stockbridge
Stockbridge restaurants that serve brisket
More about Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 3607 S.E. Hwy. 138 - Stockbridge
Frontera Mexican Kitchen - 3607 S.E. Hwy. 138 - Stockbridge
3607 S.E. Hwy. 138, Stockbridge
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$11.99
|Tacos de Brisket
|$15.99
Slow-cooked brisket, with sauteed red onions and fresh cilantro. Served with rice and your choice of refried, black, or charro beans.
More about BBQ Masters - Stockbridge
BBQ Masters - Stockbridge
72 Highway 138 West, Stockbridge
|BEEF BRISKET DINNER (1/2 LB)
|$19.99
The Chefs Award Winning Beef Brisket Comes with Two Southern Sides & Garlicky Toast.
|1/2 SLAB RIBS & 1/2 LB BRISKET
|$29.99
|Brisket Sausage Dog Combo
|$15.99
Beef Brisket Sausage Dogt Combo comes with one side and a Master Size Drink. Suppose you wish to have any side other than fries, Baked Beans, Slaw, or Potato Salad. Grab the dinner Pork Plate. You get more meat and any side you like.