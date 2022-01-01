Chicken sandwiches in Stockton
Stockton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
FAT CITY Brew & BBQ
1740 Pacific Ave, Stockton
|Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.93
Smoked chicken thigh tossed in fat City batter then fried tell golden brown. Served on toasted Genova Milk Roll with Fat City sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Your choice of side.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.71
Smoked Chicken Thigh hand shredded and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
FRENCH FRIES
FED
116 N. Hunter Street, Stockton
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Fire Wings Stockton
6625 Pacific Ave, Stockton
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
|ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.