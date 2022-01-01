Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Stockton

Stockton restaurants
Stockton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FAT CITY Brew & BBQ

1740 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Avg 4.6 (1677 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.93
Smoked chicken thigh tossed in fat City batter then fried tell golden brown. Served on toasted Genova Milk Roll with Fat City sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Your choice of side.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$15.71
Smoked Chicken Thigh hand shredded and piled onto a toasted Genova Milk Roll with mayo, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with your choice of side.
FED image

FRENCH FRIES

FED

116 N. Hunter Street, Stockton

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Fire Wings Stockton

6625 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Avg 3 (29 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, with buffalo sauce.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.99
Breaded chicken thigh with, spicy mayo spread, coleslaw, pickles, with Nashville sauce.
ORIGINAL CHICKEN SANDWICH$5.49
Breaded chicken thigh with mayo spread, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese.
