Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Stockton

Go
Stockton restaurants
Toast

Stockton restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FAT CITY Brew & BBQ - 1740 Pacific Avenue

1740 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Avg 4.6 (1677 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Short Rib Sandwich (Copy)$17.99
This is the Short Rib meat off our Dino Ribs. Pilled High on a Genova Bun with mayo & BBQ sauce
Short Rib Sandwich$17.99
This is the Short Rib meat off our Dino Ribs. Pilled High on a Genova Bun with mayo & BBQ sauce
More about FAT CITY Brew & BBQ - 1740 Pacific Avenue
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Kitchen @ Stonebrier

4780 West Lane, Stockton

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Rib Melt$28.00
Dijon aioli, arugula, provolone and caramelized onions on sourdough.
Short Rib Mac N' Cheese$35.00
Braised short ribs & gouda mac & cheese, topped with shallots & chives.
Short rib special$25.00
More about The Kitchen @ Stonebrier

Browse other tasty dishes in Stockton

Quesadillas

Enchiladas

Caesar Salad

Shrimp Salad

Fajitas

Chili

Cookies

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Stockton to explore

Elk Grove

Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)

Livermore

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Tracy

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Manteca

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ripon

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (649 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston