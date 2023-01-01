Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Stockyard's Coffee - Stockyards Coffee
A map showing the location of Stockyard's Coffee - Stockyards CoffeeView gallery

Stockyard's Coffee - Stockyards Coffee

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

137 Glasgow Street

Kitchener, CN N2G 4X8

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

137 Glasgow Street, Kitchener CN N2G 4X8

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Graffiti Market - Graffiti Market
orange starNo Reviews
137 Glasgow St - Suite 385 Kitchener, CN N2G 4X8
View restaurantnext
The Rich Uncle Tavern - The Rich Uncle Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
45 King Street West Kitchener, CN N2G 1A1
View restaurantnext
Clover Kitchens OFFSITE - 389 Clyde Road
orange starNo Reviews
389 Clyde Road Cambridge, CN N1R 5S7
View restaurantnext
Sunny Morning - Guelph - 28 Macdonell Street
orange starNo Reviews
28 Macdonell Street Guelph, CN N1H 2Z3
View restaurantnext
Graffiti Market - Offsite Pop Ups - 137 Glasgow Street - Suite 385
orange starNo Reviews
137 Glasgow Street - Suite 385 Kitchener, CN N2G 4X8
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Stockyard's Coffee - Stockyards Coffee

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston