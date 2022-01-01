Go
Stoke Coal Fire Pizza

1 Lehns Court

Popular Items

Hand Cut Fries$10.95
handcut fries add garlic aioli/secret sauce for .50
Lemon Cake$9.95
Each bite of this light and refreshing bundt cake has the smooth sweet snap of lemon, strawberry coulis
Truffle Cheese Fries$12.95
Famous Wings$14.95
caramelized onions, banana peppers, gorgonzola
Margherita$13.50
mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, fresh local micro basil
Classic Caesar$14.95
shaved parmesan, garlic croutons, housemade caesar dressing
Cheese Pizza$14.50
marinara, mozzarella, topped with shaved parmesan
Carnivore$18.95
housemade mild sausage, genoa salami, pepperoni, mozzarella
Pizza Bread$4.50
fresh baked in the coal fired oven, served with side of marinara, drizzled with EVOO, sprinkled with parmesean maple bourbon glaze
Coke$3.00
Easton PA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Separatist Beer Project - Bar + Bottle

The Bayou

Southern Kitchen & Bar located on the circle in Easton.

Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House

ThreeBirds Coffee House - Bushkill St

We're a specialty coffeehouse, teahouse, artist coworking space, and good vibes generator. We offer a rotating selection of outstanding single origin coffees from all over the world, each and every day. Our tea menu features beautiful selections from China, Japan, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, and India, from the familiar to the rare. We have locally baked pastries as well as light breakfast and lunch options to complement our coffees and teas. Proudly serving Passenger Coffee, from Lancaster PA. Located in beautiful historic Bull Mansion in Downtown Easton. *Temporarily* we are doing pickup orders to go and for our garden seating only. Thank you for your patience! We look forward to welcoming you!"

