Stoked Pizza Cambridge

1611 Massachusetts Ave.

Popular Items

Greek Salad (gf)$13.00
heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pickled red onion, kalamata olives (may contain pits) (kitchen not celiac friendly)
Stoked Salad$13.00
heirloom lettuce, cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton
New York White (12 inch)$17.00
garlic, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino,
oregano, black pepper
Sausage & Onion (12 inch)$18.00
italian sausage, caramelized onion, tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Cheese (12 inch)$16.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Pepperoni (12 inch)$18.00
diced artisan pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella. (this pizza is great with Mike’s hot honey – if added)
Meatball & Ricotta (12 inch)$19.00
tomato sauce, basil infused olive oil, mozzarella, pecorino romano ricotta, meatballs (contain gluten and dairy)
Chicken Tenders and Fries$11.00
Mushroom & Onion (12 inch)$18.00
local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, fresh and aged mozzarella, pecorino romano, porcini oil drizzle, chives (no tomato sauce)
Veggie (12 inch)$18.00
tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Location

Cambridge MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
