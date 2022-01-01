Stoked Pizza

Go
Our kitchen regularly processes common allergens such as nuts, gluten, and soy. Please note that if you have a major food allergy, then you should not eat our food. We take many safety precautions to accommodate food allergies, but we are unable to 100% guarantee that one of our dishes will not have a food allergen present.
We ask that you inform us of any food allergies while placing your order so that we can assemble a meal for you that avoids those items.

1632 Beacon Street

Popular Items

Meatball & Ricotta (12 inch)$18.00
tomato sauce, basil infused olive oil, mozzarella, pecorino romano, (meatballs contain gluten and dairy)
Pepperoni (12 inch)$17.00
diced artisan pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella. (this pizza is great with Mike’s hot honey – if added)
Winter Salad$13.00
baby arugula, roasted squash, cranberries, pickled red onion, maple sunflower seeds, panko crusted goat cheese
Mushroom & Onion (12 inch)$17.00
local cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, chives, fresh and aged mozzarella, pecorino romano, porcini oil drizzle (no tomato sauce)
Greek Salad (gf)$13.00
heirloom lettuce, bulgarian feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pickled red onion, kalamata olives (may contain pits) (kitchen not celiac friendly)
Buffalo Wings (gf)$13.00
jumbo chicken wings with carrot sticks and house made buttermilk ranch. GF (kitchen not celiac friendly)
New York White (12 inch)$16.00
garlic, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino, oregano, black pepper (we love this pizza with garlicky tomatoes or sausage added)
Cheese (12 inch)$15.00
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, aged mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Stoked Salad$12.00
heirloom lettuce, cucumber, carrot, peruvian pepper, warm cheddar and chive crouton
Veggie (12 inch)$17.00
tomato sauce, green peppers, local mushrooms, caramelized onion, mozzarella, pecorino romano.
Location

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
