Stone House Neighborhood Grill

We invite you to come visit us and enjoy some amazing food and drinks paired with exceptional service! Rather get takeout? Not a problem! We offer takeout and online ordering for your added convenience.

1759 SW 248th Dr

Popular Items

SLIDERS$13.49
4 miniature hamburgers charbroiled and topped with American cheese and creamy garlic aioli.
KIDS SLIDERS$6.49
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Grilled chicken served over chopped lettuce ,mozzarella and cheddar chees,red onion,cherry tomatoes,cucumbers,hard boiled egg and croutons
(4) ROLLS WITH BUTTER$1.99
STONE HOUSE WINGS$13.59
Crispy chicken wings tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces. Served with house made ranch or bleu cheese.
AVOCADO CHICKEN CLUB$13.49
Tender chicken breast grilled then topped with swiss cheese, bacon, avacodo, honey mustard, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
GRILLED SHRIMP$15.49
Bamboo skewered, seasoned shrimp with garlic butter.
STEAK BURGER$12.29
Less is more. Quality meat and grill seasoning is all we add to make this traditional burger.
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$6.49
CHICKEN TENDERS$14.29
Hand breaded or grilled fresh, never frozen, chicken tossed in your choice of sauce served with house made ranch dressing
Location

Newberry FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
