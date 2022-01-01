Stone Arch Brewpub
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
1004 S Olde Oneida St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1004 S Olde Oneida St
Appleton WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Houdini's Escape Gastropub
Appleton's finest gastropub with an extensive elevated pub menu and the Fox Valley's largest beer and liquor selection for any restaurant.
Fratello's Waterfront
Italian dining on the Fox River with panoramic views, craft cocktials and appointed wine selection.
Player 2 Arcade Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Antojitos Mexicanos
Come on in and enjoy!