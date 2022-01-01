Go
Stone Arch Brewpub

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

1004 S Olde Oneida St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1550 reviews)

Popular Items

Aged Cheddar Burger$13.50
4 year Aged Cheddar & Bacon
Jaeger Schnitzel$18.00
Niman Ranch pork topped with a creamy brown mushroom sauce. Served over spaetzle with fresh vegetable.
German Style Soft Pretzel$8.50
Manderfield’s jumbo soft pretzel served with our Six Grain beer mustard.
Beer Mac & Cheese$18.00
Artisan four cheese beer sauce, bacon & andouille sausage with cavatappi noodles. Served with a side of garlic bread.
Cheese Curds$9.50
Hand-made in Chippewa Falls, WI with Stone Arch Scottish Ale & deep fried. Served with Ranch & Marinara.
Buddha Bowl$14.00
Cous Cous with roasted tomato vinaigrette mixed with tofu and surrounded by avocado, pickled red onions, roasted sweet potatoes, balsamic portabella mushrooms, golden and red beets, cherry tomatoes, carrots, and sprouts.
Cellarman Angus Burger$12.00
100% Angus beef
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.50
Fish & Chips$15.75
Fresh hand-breaded haddock served with fries, house-made coleslaw & tartar and Manderfield’s marbled rye bread
Big Sky Burger$14.50
Bacon, BBQ sauce & cheddar-jack cheese topped with onion rings.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1004 S Olde Oneida St

Appleton WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

