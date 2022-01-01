Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Stone Harbor
/
Stone Harbor
/
Shrimp Tacos
Stone Harbor restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Harbor Burger Bar - SMB - 271 96th St
271 96th St, Stone Harbor
No reviews yet
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
$18.00
Served with slaw, mango salsa and HASS avocado
More about Harbor Burger Bar - SMB - 271 96th St
Agave - 261 96th Street
261 96th Street, Stone Harbor
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$20.00
More about Agave - 261 96th Street
