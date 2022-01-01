Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Stone Harbor

Stone Harbor restaurants
Stone Harbor restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Harbor Burger Bar - SMB - 271 96th St

271 96th St, Stone Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Served with slaw, mango salsa and HASS avocado
More about Harbor Burger Bar - SMB - 271 96th St
Restaurant banner

 

Agave - 261 96th Street

261 96th Street, Stone Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$20.00
More about Agave - 261 96th Street

