Stone Hut Bar and Grill

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1427 Plaza Way • $$

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Strip & Fries$11.00
Big golden strips served with ranch dressing. Comes with crispy French fries or home fries. Add side of sausage gravy for an additional charge.
California Crunch Burger$16.00
This burger is topped with jalapeno
bacon, Monterey Jack cheese,
avocado and an onion ring
Cougar Gold Burger$17.00
Your burger patty is topped with this famous cheese from the WSU campus creamery - truly a treat
Fried Pickles$9.50
Crunchy pickles breaded and deep fried golden brown.
Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Select cod battered in dark ale. Comes with crispy French fries or home fries and coleslaw. Served with tartar sauce.
Monster Wings$16.00
Chicken wings, seasoned in one of our famous sauces, BBQ, hot, teriyaki, ginger sweet BBQ, sweet thai or plain. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Crispy Chicken Club$11.50
Two golden pieces of chicken covered with bacon
and 100% Swiss cheese. A favorite!
American Classic Burger$13.50
This classic burger is topped with American
cheese, hamburger relish and mayo
Chuck Norris$15.50
This burger is topped with bacon,
whisky grilled onions, whisky BBQ
sauce, and American cheese
Bacon Cheese Burger$15.50
This classic burger is topped with American cheese, hamburger relish, mayo and your choice of Jalapeno Bacon or Smoked Bacon

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1427 Plaza Way

Walla Walla WA

Sunday7:45 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

