Stone Mill Bakery

We are offering curbside pickup. Please call when you arrive and we will bring your order out to you!

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

10751 Falls Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (535 reviews)

Popular Items

Tomato, Mozzarella & Pesto Sandwich$14.50
FRESH MOZZARELLA FROM THE OLD WORLD ITALIAN GROCER WITH VINE RIPENED TOMATOES AND FRESH BASIL PESTO
Adobo Chicken Wrap$14.95
MARINATED ADOBO CHICKEN, RICE, BLACK BEANS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE AND PICO DE GALLO. IN YOUR CHOICE OF WHEAT OR WHITE WRAP WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
CRISPY CHICKEN TOSSED IN BUFFALO SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BLUE CHEESE DRESSING, LETTUCE AND TOMATO. GRILLED ON YOUR CHOICE OF WHEAT OR WHITE WRAP
Egg Sandwich$13.50
your choice of bacon, sausage, or honey baked ham, Your choice of cheese, american, provolone, swiss. with scrambled eggs, on your choice of bread or croissant
Adobo Chicken Taco Salad$15.95
MARINATED ADOBO CHICKEN SERVED ATOP A BED OF ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH BLACK BEANS, TORTILLA CHIPS, RICE AND CHEESE. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE AND RANCH DRESSING.
Chicken Satay Wrap$15.95
MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST, CARROTS, SESAME NOODLES AND THAI PEANUT SAUCE GRILLED IN YOUR CHOICE OF WHEAT OR WHITE WRAP. SERVED WITH SIDE OF THAI PEANUT SAUCE AND MARINATED CUCUMBERS.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.50
OUR BELOVED TUNA SALAD, SIMPLY MIXED WITH MAYONNAISE, SWEET RELISH, AND OUR SPECIAL SEASONINGS
Hand Cut French Fries$5.75
HAND CUT FRIES SERVED WITH A SIDE OF KETCHUP
Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.75
CHICKEN TENDERS AND HAND CUT FRIES. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF KETCHUP AND HONEY MUSTARD
Sweet French Fries$5.75
SWEET POTATO FRIES SERVED WITH SIDE OF KETCHUP
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10751 Falls Rd

Lutherville MD

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:30 pm
