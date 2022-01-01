Grilled chicken in Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain
Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain
1905 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$8.00
More about Sweet Potato Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sweet Potato Cafe
5377 Manor Dr, Stone Mountain
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.00
More about Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe
5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 1030, Stone Mountain
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$8.99
Green Leaf Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Black Olives topped with 4oz of grilled and seasoned Chicken.