Grilled chicken in Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain restaurants
Stone Mountain restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain image

 

Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain

1905 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$8.00
More about Metro Cafe Diner - Stone Mountain
Sweet Potato Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sweet Potato Cafe

5377 Manor Dr, Stone Mountain

Avg 4.3 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Sweet Potato Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 1030, Stone Mountain

Avg 4.3 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Platter$8.99
Grilled Chicken Platter$8.99
Green Leaf Lettuce, Carrots, Tomatoes, Black Olives topped with 4oz of grilled and seasoned Chicken.
More about Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe

