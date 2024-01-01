Pretzels in Stone Mountain
Stone Mountain restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe
5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 1030, Stone Mountain
|6 Garlic Pretzels
|$10.99
House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. ( order of 6 ) Add a side of marinara for dipping!
|1 Garlic Pretzel
|$2.00
House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Add a side of marinara for dipping!
|4 Mozzarella Pretzels
|$9.99
4 of our house-made pretzel brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, the covered in melted mozzarella cheese.