Pretzels in Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain restaurants
Stone Mountain restaurants that serve pretzels

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Stone Mountain Pizza Cafe

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy Suite 1030, Stone Mountain

Avg 4.3 (395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6 Garlic Pretzels$10.99
House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. ( order of 6 ) Add a side of marinara for dipping!
1 Garlic Pretzel$2.00
House dough, baked and brushed with garlic butter, then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Add a side of marinara for dipping!
4 Mozzarella Pretzels$9.99
4 of our house-made pretzel brushed with garlic butter and sprinkled with parmesan cheese, the covered in melted mozzarella cheese.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Stone Mountain Public House

947 Main St, Stone Mountain

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$12.00
Very large 10-ounce warm pretzel served with our popular beer cheese.
+ Serves two or more as an appetizer
